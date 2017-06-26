Work to remove cladding from Portsmouth towers continues

WORK to remove ‘fire risk’ cladding from two high rises continued over the weekend.

It came as Horatia House and Leamington House in Somers Town were named as two of 34 tower blocks across the country whose cladding had failed combustibility tests.

Portsmouth City Council announced on Friday that work to remove the cladding would begin immediately and the authority’s councillors and officers were on hand to reassure residents on the day about the blocks.

Cladding was seen being removed from both blocks over the course of the weekend, with appliances from Southsea fire station also coming to the scene to reassure residents of the potential fire risks.

The council said on Friday that no other blocks had been affected, but could not provide a time frame as to how long the work on the towers would last or how it would be paid for.

A spokesman for the Local Government Association said: ‘Anyone living in a high rise building can be reassured that their council will act on any advice from the fire service to ensure their safety.’

Residents are asked to attend a special fire safety information event tomorrow night at the New Theatre Royal to hear about the issues and express concerns.

It starts at 6.30pm.