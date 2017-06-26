World war aircraft and big guns set for Fort Nelson artillery parade

BIG guns from the First and Second World Wars and a Messerschmitt flyover will mark a fort’s Artillery On Parade event next month.

Fort Nelson on Portsdown Hill will host its second annual parade on July 22-23.

The Victorian fort will provide a real sense of wartime emotions with air raid sirens and large searchlights operating during the flyover from the rare and fully-restored Messerchmitt.BF-108 Taifun.

It was originally adapted into the Luftwaffe service during the Second World War, where it was primarily used as a personnel transport and liaison aircraft.

The event starts at 11.30am.