Wrap up warm out there!

Britain will have a chilly weekend with widespread frost potentially causing dangerous driving conditions.

Some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) - already hit in one area of Hampshire yesterday -as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters.

A cold start on Friday morning saw freezing temperatures of minus 7.2C (19F) in South Farnborough in Hampshire, minus 6.1C (21F) in Woburn in Bedfordshire, and minus 6C (21.2F) in Benson in Oxfordshire.

Drivers are warned that overnight sub-zero temperatures and patches of fog could create hazardous conditions.

A Met Office spokesman said: “The cold conditions are expected to continue into the weekend with widespread frost expected, especially throughout the South of England.”

The AA said drivers should plan ahead, with a spokesman adding: “Wear warm layers and plan your route, where possible favouring roads which have been gritted. Stopping distances can be 10 times greater in icy conditions, so keep your speed down and leave plenty of extra space behind the car in front.

“Avoid harsh acceleration, braking or cornering - gentle manoeuvres are key. It may mean you need to allow extra time for the journey - plus extra time to de-ice the car - but you will be keeping yourself and your passengers safe.

“If it’s foggy, use your fog lights if you need to - don’t rely on automatic lights, as they may not come on in fog - but remember to turn them off once visibility improves.”

Lows of 4C are predicted in Portsmouth today althpough the Met Office says it’ll feel closure to 0C. Tomorrow is expected to bring sunshine to the city, with highs a more mild 8C.