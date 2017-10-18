X Factor winner will perform at Gunwharf Quays fireworks show

Have your say

VISITORS to a spectacular fireworks display will be treated to a performance by X Factor winner Matt Terry.

The 2016 winner of the ITV singing competition will be performing at the Gunwharf Quays Light it Up fireworks show.

The announcement comes weeks after first act Nadine Coyle, formerly of Girls Aloud, was confirmed for the evening.

Matt will be performing a range of hits including his new single Sucker For You.

The annual waterfront fireworks display, organised in collaboration with Wave 105 and hosted by the station’s breakfast presenter Rick Jackson, will be raising money for children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are delighted to add Matt Terry to our already incredible schedule of entertainment.

‘Our fireworks extravaganza is renowned across the south coast and we know this year will not disappoint.

‘The event marks the start of the festive season, with our Christmas lights displayed for the first time this year.

‘Gunwharf Quays is a magical Christmas shopping destination, giving guests the chance to buy amazing designer brands for less.

‘We are delighted to be kicking off our Christmas in style.’

The fireworks show will be on Thursday, November 9 with entertainment starting from 6pm.

Jon Brooks, commercial director at Wave 105, said: ‘We are delighted to work alongside Gunwharf Quays to help make this wonderful event happen and are really happy to be able to bring both Nadine Coyle and Matt Terry to Portsmouth.

‘The evening promises to be a spectacular night of entertainment and fireworks for all the family.’

Visitors are advised to use public transport, with train, bus, ferry and Hovertravel all within easy reach of the centre.

Additional car parking is available in Wickham Street car park.

For more information, visit gunwharf-quays.com/centre-info/getting-here