Young people can access free tours of parliament ahead of General Election

YOUNG voters are being encouraged to visit parliament in the build up to next month’s general election.

As voters prepare to head to the polls on June 8, all those currently aged between 18 to 24 can book a free place on a tour of the Houses of Parliament.

The tour will allow visitors to explore the House of Commons, Houses of Lords and Westminster Hall

To ensure as many young voters as possible take the opportunity to visit parliament, eight additional tour dates have been added this month from Monday to Saturday between May 11 and May 20 and from Wednesday to Saturday between May 25 and June 3.

David Natzler, clerk of the House of Commons said: ‘We are delighted to welcome 18-24 year olds on free tours of parliament in the lead-up to the election.

‘We hope that young people from allover the UK will take this opportunity to visit Parliament and play their part in the democratic process.’

More information is available at parliament.uk/visit