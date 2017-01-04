Youngster battles the bullies to grow hair for cancer charity

WHEN Stanislaw Romanski decided he would grow his hair to donate it to a cancer charity, he wasn’t expecting to face his own challenges along the way.

The 12-year-old has just had his hair cut at M Cutting in Kingston Road, Portsmouth after spending two years growing it for the Little Princess Trust.

Stanislaw was inspired by someone else’s story - even if just one person follows him in what he’s done, then the cycle can continue. Daria Kola, mother

The charity creates real hair wigs for children and young people battling cancer, as well as donating money to research childhood cancer treatment.

Stanislaw’s mother, Daria Kola, says that he was inspired by seeing someone else who had done the same thing.

She said: ‘I was reading an article about a boy who had grown his hair for the charity and Stanislaw said that he wanted to do the same thing.

‘He spent two years growing his hair out. I measured it just before it was cut and it was over 30cm long.

‘We’re glad that it is going to such a good cause and Stanislaw is really proud of what he has achieved.’

Stanislaw said his goal was to help people less fortunate than him.

He said: ‘Having my hair could be the last thing that makes them happy.

‘I plan on growing my hair out again so I can carry on helping.’

But while growing his hair, Stanislaw endured teasing at school.

Ms Kola said: ‘He was given quite a lot of abuse at school, with other kids calling him names because he was growing his hair.

‘It got to a point where it was so bad, I was asked to come in to speak to the teachers about what was happening.

‘I thought he was going to give up, that he would have it cut early so that the bullying would stop, but he kept on going.

‘We really must credit the teachers for that – they were incredibly helpful.

She added: ‘I’m really proud of him for showing his resolve in the face of adversity.

‘Nobody would have blamed him if he’d decided to call it quits a couple of months early, but it shows that he wanted to do everything he could for children less fortunate than himself.’

Having sent the hair off to the charity, Ms Kola hopes that Stanislaw’s story can inspire someone else to take part.

She said: ‘Stanislaw was inspired by someone else’s story.

‘Even if just one person follows him in what he’s done, then the cycle can continue. It is a beautiful cause and I am so proud of what he has managed to accomplish.’

For more information on the Little Princess Trust, visit littleprincesses.org.uk.