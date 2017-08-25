Youngsters encouraged to #KeepPompeyGreen

Have your say

FIVE days remain to share your favourite outdoor space.

Keep Milton Green is calling for all young people to capture a tree, a green space or outdoor life to form a citywide #KeepPompeyGreen collection.

To enter, children must send a 2D photo, painting or drawing of their favourite green space to Tesco Fratton Park community champion Gemma Morrison – reachable on Twitter at @gemmainfratton, on Facebook or in-store.

Winners will be announced at an event at Fratton Park Tesco Extra from 2pm on Saturday, September 9.