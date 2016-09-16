Youth team set to give students online help

STUDENTS are set to be handed USB sticks with advice on how to stay safe online.

Hampshire police and crime commissioner’s Youth Commission will give University of Portsmouth students the devices, loaded with help from the NSPCC.

This will take place on September 21 between 10am and 4pm at Freshers’ Fayre.

Commissioner Michael Lane said: ‘Alongside the meaningful benefits, the use of technology comes with some risks, including risks of inappropriate behaviours.

‘The Youth Commission, being alert to these issues, has chosen cyber safety as one of its priorities and has developed the Go Fish campaign to improve understanding amongst their peers.”

Lynne Meechan, project officer for the Youth Commission, added: ‘To help raise awareness the group thought it would be a good idea to attend Freshers’ Fayres and hand out information via free USB sticks so students are equipped to avoid dangerous situations and able find the help they need quickly and easily.’