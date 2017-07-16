Youths smashing windows force police to close Southsea road

A GROUP of youngsters forced police to close part of a Southsea road earlier today.

Officers cordoned off the Queen’s Hotel end of Osborne Road after a number of youths entered an unoccupied building, and began smashing windows.

A Hampshire police control room inspector said: ‘There was fears glass from a window smashed on the second floor at the front of the building would fall on to the street, prompting the closure of the road at 4.30pm.’

Officers and firefighters made sure the building and the window was safe before re-opening the road again.