Boy left with ‘serious head’ injury in Waterlooville crash

A TEENAGE boy has been left with a ‘serious head injury’ after being hit by a motorbike yesterday evening.

The youngster was attempting to cross Elizabeth Road, in Waterlooville, when he was struck by the biker.

The collision took place on Monday at about 6.17pm.

Paramedics and police rushed to the scene to help the boy – believed to be from Waterlooville – and the biker, a 24-year-old man.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said the youngster suffered a serious head injury.

The lad was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment, South Central Ambulance Service said.

The biker was also taken to hospital with an elbow injury.

Police made no arrests and are not appealing for any witnesses at this time.