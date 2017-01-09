Campaigner and passionate community pillar dies at Waterlooville home

SHE WAS an upstanding and helpful member of the community with a kind heart, and a passion for clearing her local area of rubbish.

That much is clear as friends and family pay tribute to the late Jackie Forrest, a 75-year-old great-grandmother who died peacefully at her home in Cowplain on Wednesday.

Jackie, who moved to Waterlooville from Norwich in her 20s, was known by many in the community due to her involvement in a number of events and projects.

She had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease but was often seen out and about with her walking frame, her oxygen, and a litter picker to hand.

Tanya Hall, who used to run Springwood Community Centre, said: ‘Jackie was a good friend of mine. She was one of the trustees on the committee at the centre.

‘She was also one of those women everyone got a little annoyed with at meetings – but only because she would go on and on about litter.

‘She would always argue her point because she was so passionate about getting the area free from rubbish.

‘She was a real pillar of the community and you could trust she would be at any events that were happening, and at many of them she’d volunteer to do the cooking.’

Jackie lived down Springwood Avenue in Waterlooville before moving to Cowplain 18 months ago. She was working as a probation officer when she found out she had COPD in her 60s. Still keen to stay active, Jackie remained at work but cut down her hours.

The community stalwart has left behind two children, Sharon Trenoweth, 55, and Lee Forrest, 53, along with two grandchildren, Becki and Anola, three great-grandchildren, Oakley, Olly, and Alanna, and son-in-law Des.

Daughter Sharon said: ‘When mum started picking up litter she also began to campaign to get the area free from it.

‘She was always reporting things to Havant Borough Council, it was as if she was a voluntary employee of theirs, an eye on the ground.

‘She did so much, she walked round with her oxygen and never gave up. She was even out and about the day before she died, at the shops and visiting Age Concern.

‘As a family we love her very much and she will be missed.’

Jackie’s son Lee says his mum also used to report fly-tipping. He said: ‘She’d write into The News about it, try to find out where it came from and who she could call to try and get rid of it.

‘She tried her best with everything and she was a good mum. We knew she loved us and she would have done anything for anyone.’

Jackie’s family are currently making funeral arrangements, an announcement about which will appear in The News when details are finalised.

An honorary litter pick in Jackie’s name will also be held within the next couple of months.

Seventy-seven-year-old Cyril Hilton, a former Havant councillor for the Stakes ward and vice-chairman at Springwood Community Centre, said: ‘Jackie was a very good lady.

‘She will be missed a lot by all of us here at the centre, and around the community.’