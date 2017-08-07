Caravan with suspected gas leak stolen from Denmead home - and may explode

A GRANDMOTHER is urging those responsible for the theft of her 20-year-old caravan to return it as soon as possible – in case it explodes.

Lisa Shearman, from Denmead, is worried for the safety of others due to a suspected gas leak inside the six-berth Lunar Ultima.

The 45-year-old had the caravan stolen from the driveway of her home near Furzeley Golf Club, yesterday morning.

Witnesses said they saw the vehicle being driven away by another grey vehicle, which had a flat bed at the back.

Lisa said: ‘My neighbours witnessed part of the theft at about 10.30am.

‘The caravan was a present from my mum, who died last year, so it’s of sentimental value.

‘There was a wheel lock on it and it’s got so many things wrong with it.

‘There’s a gas leak which I think is coming from the broken fridge, so I’m worried for the safety of others incase there’s an explosion.

‘You have to turn the gas on to use the cooker, but you can only do that for a few minutes before you start smelling gas.

‘Whoever stole it might try to sell it on to a family, because it sleeps six, so they could be in danger.’

The caravan is cream, and also has a broken front/middle window which is taped up.

Lisa was due to get the suspected gas leak seen to this week.

She added: ‘It’s full of items belonging to my children and grandchildren, clothes, toys, you name it.

‘It’s also got two awnings inside.

‘Me and my partner were due to go away in it in a couple of weeks.

I just want people to keep an eye out for it, especially those looking to buy a caravan.’

The theft is being investigated by police.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘According to witnesses, the caravan was seen being driven at speed by a grey vehicle down Furzeley Road.

‘The owner has told us the gas supply in the caravan leaks if it’s turned on, and is worried it could be dangerous if it’s sold on by the thieves to anyone who doesn’t realise.

‘We urge those responsible to return the caravan, and ask anyone who might know where it is, or who took it, to contact us as soon as possible on 101, quoting 44170303099.’