A RESTAURANT in Waterlooville has been hit by a burglary.

Kassia, in Drift Road, Clanfield, was broken into between 1am and 4am on Sunday.

A window was smashed and the till and money inside it were stolen, along with bottles of spirits.

A 38-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested by Hampshire police on suspicion of burglary.

He has been bailed until November 17, pending further enquiries, a police spokesperson said.