Cattery upgrade proves popular with feline friends

A POPULAR cattery has been reopened, offering cats a luxurious experience.

Muirburn Kennels and Cattery in Horndean recently held an open evening for local cat owners, who can leave their cats in the hands of Peter and Sue Martin.

The pair have owned Muirburn since 1996 – with the cattery being upgraded last month.

The cattery has two double-sized cabins for families of cats, and all cabins are kept comfortable by being individually heated with thermostatically -controlled temperatures.

Owner Peter said: ‘The open day went very well – we invited a lot of the old customers and they all seemed to like it.

‘We are already fully booked this weekend, so despite the cattery being shut since January, there is a lot of interest.

‘It is so much better than what it used to be, so we are thrilled.’