College students pass out with pride at Fort Purbrook

COLLEGE students marched with pride at their Passing Off ceremony at Fort Purbrook.

South Downs College Students from uniformed and public services courses took part in the celebration, which included an attack shooting display carried out by the Combined Cadet Force.

Vice principal Richard Barlow said: ‘The college is immensely proud of the work carried out by the staff and students in the public and uniformed services.

‘Because of our merger with Havant college we’ll be able to offer these opportunities to more students.’

Joining in on the ceremony were dignitaries SSGT Frank Eastman AFCO, MJR Dave Love RMP, chief petty officer SA Armstrong RN and PC Nicola Manning.