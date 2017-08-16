Community has ‘fun in the park’ at Horndean event

Have your say

A DAY of fun and frolics was had by all who attended an event set up to bring members of one community closer together.

Children, parents and grandparents attended Fun in the Park, in the grounds of Horndean’s Merchistoun Hall, yesterday.

Kiera Ayling 8, Esme Oats, 6, and Fleur Oats, 17 months

The activity-filled day was organised by the Horndean Community Association and is the second free event of its kind organised by the group.

Its members have spent the past two years redeveloping the four-and-a-half acre grounds that surround the hall, and want locals to see the work that’s been done.

Brendan Charles, the association’s manager, said: ‘Funding from East Hampshire District Council allowed us to purchase the services of Rural Areas Play Project, a team which provided a packed programme of activities and a range of outdoor play for visitors to enjoy.

‘People spent the day doing environmental crafts, den building, painting, and more.

‘At one point we had more than 100 people in the grounds and it was lovely to see members of the community engaging with one another.

‘We had everyone from newborns to grandparents attend – there was something for everyone to take part in.’

Visitors were able to wander the grounds and enjoy refreshments, including food from a barbecue.

In April the association’s first Fun in the Park event took place.

‘Brendan added: ‘We received brilliant feedback about the work we’ve done.

‘In the park we have a number of majestic trees that are subject to tree preservation orders, which we’ve created walkways around.

‘There’s lots of plants, changes to the front and side lawn, and we’re currently working on creating an activity trail. A bandstand is also being built.

‘One visitor said the site is the best it’s ever looked, which makes everything we’re doing worthwhile.’