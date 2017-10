Have your say

A STORAGE shed was left ‘75 per cent destroyed’ after a fire broke out yesterday morning.

Two crews from Cosham fire station headed to the scene in Laburnum Road, Waterlooville at around 5.20am.

The shed was an outhouse next to a block of flats with the fire ripping through the front door and causing extensive damage inside.

Crews used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to dampen the flames and left an hour later.