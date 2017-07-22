Cyclists brave the rain in aid of charity

The great British weather couldn’t stop a village of residents from turning out for charity.

Nearly 100 people from Southwick in Denmead got on their bikes to raise money for Brain Tumour Research despite the pouring rain.

Annie Knight, a member of the Denmead Cycle ride committee who organise the event, said: ‘It is usually a local charity and there is a local family who have been affected by this disease so we thought we would help with the fundraising effort.’

People of all ages turned out at the Harvest Home Pub to start their routes which ranged from 10 to 30 miles with many pub stops along the way.

One resident, Lorraine Sturrock, said: ‘It is a great cause and I like to support community events.

Assistant Manager at the Harvest Home, Chrissie Hicks, said: ‘This is the 14th year the pub has taken part. It was one of the customers that started it and it has just grown year on year.’

Refreshments and a BBQ were on offer when the cyclists returned from their journey with live music throughout the day including a performance from the Denmead Brass Band.

Another keen cycler, Mark Allibone, said: ‘I am a local resident and I thought today lets crack on and probably get soaking wet.’

Mike Thwaites, who started organising the event back in 2001, said: ‘It has become a mini village fete and at times we have had up to two hundred people. The most we have raised was eight thousand pounds and this year we expect to raise five thousand.’

Brain Tumour Research are a UK charity that fund continuous research in finding a cure for brain tumours.

One of their research centres was established at the University of Portsmouth in 2009 and focuses on the study of brain tumour development and identification of new drugs and therapies.