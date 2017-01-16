Denmead care home applauded by inspectors in new report

INSPECTORS have praised a care home as good in all key areas in a new report.

Holmside in Hambledon Road, Denmead was acclaimed for its staff, atmosphere and delivery of service following an inspection last October.

In the report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) which was published on Friday, January 6, an inspector wrote: ‘There were systems and processes in place to protect people from harm, including how medicines were managed.

‘Staff were trained in how to recognise and respond to abuse and understood their responsibility to report any concerns.

‘Staff were supported to provide appropriate care to people because they were trained. People received regular and on-going health checks and support to attend appointments.

‘They were supported to eat and drink enough to meet their needs and to make informed choices about what they ate.

‘The atmosphere throughout the home was friendly, calm and caring.’