Development for retired Waterlooville residents is now finished

A HOUSING scheme in Waterlooville for retired people has been praised by councillors.

Wellesley Court in Augur Row, off Hambledon Road, is now complete and has 48 apartments.

Councillor Peter Wade, who represents Waterloo on Havant Borough Council, said: ‘It’s good that the development has been completed because there’s a definitely a need for this kind of housing in the area.

‘This is proven by how quickly locals move in.

‘I know people who have just moved into Wellesley Court, and the newly-finished homes at Apsley Lodge in Waterlooville are also being snapped up.

‘I’ve only heard good things about Wellesley Court

‘Those I know who are living there are very happy.

‘The only issue appears to be the lack of car parking spaces they have.’

It is hoped that the new apartments will allow more retired residents from the area to stay close to their families.

Cllr Mike Sceal, who also represents Waterloo, said: ‘I think the ageing population who want to downsize will drive the market in a similar direction to this.

‘A lot of people decide they want to move to smaller places with less up-keep, and developments like this allow them to do so.

‘I think we will see more of them.’

Sarah Gazard is the senior community living advisor at developer MHA.

She said: ‘We can’t wait to see the community we’ve laid the foundations for come to life.

‘It’s fitting that we’re ready to open the doors just as we start settling into the New Year.

‘Many people start thinking about moving to a new home in January, and it can be a great chance to reflect on exactly what you want to get out of your next move.’

Work on the development began in January 2016, and the development includes a bistro, activities room, hair and beauty salon, roof terrace, and landscaped gardens.

Care and catering staff are in place.