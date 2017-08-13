Dogs dash to win prizes at rescue charity fun day in Horndean

POOCHES put on their best show for prizes at the weekend, while their owners enjoyed a day of fun and games.

For the first time, Portsmouth’s South Coast Rabbit Rescue held an event that saw a dog show combined with a traditional summer fair.

Jade Parker with Fleur and Gabriel Head with Mini and Poppy Picture: Keith Woodland (171002-0042)

The aim of the day out at Horndean’s Five Heads Recreation Ground, on Saturday, was to raise awareness of rescue charities, many of which held stalls at the event.

Vanessa Taylor, who organised the event on behalf of South Coast Rabbit Rescue said: ‘About 60 dogs competed in our show, which is really great considering this is the first event we’ve hosted.

‘It was for rescue dogs, and dogs brought along by locals.

‘They each competed for a winning place in categories like best trick, best dressed, prettiest dog, and so on.

Some of the dogs from the Husky Rescue Centre Picture: Keith Woodland (171002-0021)

‘I’m really pleased with the turnout across the whole day, and hopefully we’ll see more people attend if we were to run the event again.

‘The aim is to get more people to support the amazing work rescue charities do.’

Visitors were able to browse charity stalls, purchase goods, and enjoy a Solent Renegades Car Club display.

Tania Roberts, from Fareham, attended the show with daughter Roxy, Jack Russell Buddy and West Highland Terrier Marco.

She said: ‘We came to enter our dogs into the best show category. It was about which one could prance around and look the best overall.

‘We didn’t win but it was only a bit of fun. The event has been good, it’s a nice, relaxing country fair – not overwhelmed with people, but somewhere you can still enjoy yourself and chill out.’