Dozens visit Waterlooville motorcycle show

DOZENS of bikes were gathered at Horndean Technology College to raise funds for a motorcycle club.

The Waterlooville Motorcycle Club (WMCC) held their biannual motorcycle show yesterday in Barton Hall at Horndean Technology College.

Tarryn Canovan with Harry, two, and George, 11 (170805-09)

Organisers put on the event to raise funds for the club so they can help charities.

With the theme of Motorcycling Through the Ages, it also aimed to promote and celebrate the development of the motorcycle from when the club was founded in 1928.

Rob Doney, chairman of the WMCC and show organiser, said: ‘We’re holding this event today to raise club funds so that we can keep the club going and continue to help charities as we do every year.

‘Over the past decade we’ve raised more than £40,000 pounds for charities, and this year we’re helping the Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Rosemary Foundation in Petersfield.’

Bob Elliott with his Triumph T100 Bonneville (170805-08)

On show were vintage racing bikes, some bikes made for police and even some uncompleted bikes from overseas, with some dating as far back as 1923.

Eleven times British trials champion Sammy Miller was guest of honour.

He said: ‘It’s an honour to be here. The Sammy Miller Museum has been working with the Waterlooville club for many years and I personally love supporting them so I brought a few bikes of my own from the museum.’