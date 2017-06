A MAN was injured in a serious one-vehicle collision just outside Clanfield last night.

The crash on Hogs Hodge Lane occurred at around 7.01pm.

A man has been injured in a serious crash just outside Horndean (picture from Horndean Fire Station)

Fire crews from Horndean and Petersfield rushed to the scene where one male casualty was extracted from the vehicle.

He was taken into the care of South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

The crews stood down from the scene at 8.11pm.

The News are awaiting comment on the injuries from SCAS.