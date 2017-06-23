Duo swim for a cause close to their hearts

A FATHER and son from Waterlooville are set to tackle one of Europe’s biggest charity swims to raise funds for life-saving research.

George Loader and father Christopher have signed up for Bournemouth’s Pier-to-Pier swim for the British Heart Foundation.

The pair have two big reasons for taking on the challenge.

George’s girlfriend Alice was diagnosed with a rare genetic heart condition, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

This can cause dangerous heart rhythms and sudden cardiac arrest if left undiagnosed.

In July 2016, she was fitted with an internal defibrillator to help combat the condition.

‘I’m so immensely proud of my girlfriend Alice,’ George, 25, said.

‘She has taken this all in her stride with her usual positive outlook and infectious sense of humour, all this while studying to become a nurse.’

And Georg’s mum Alison has undergone two operations to correct an abnormal heart rhythm herself, after experiencing arrhythmias.

Dad Christopher, 60, said: ‘It was a scary time, but thankfully, after her treatment Alison is now physically fitter than she has ever been, due to the first-class care throughout her treatment and the skill of her incredible consultants.’

The pair have a month to go before taking on the 1.4-mile open-sea swim, alongside thousands of other people, and have spent four hours a week honing their technique since January.

