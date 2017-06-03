Search

Family vow to get dancer daughter to dream school after tumour operation

BETH DARE MRW 1/6/2017 Beth Dare (19) at the rehearsals of a show at Park Community School which is due to take place on Saturday. The show is to raise money for young Beth Dare to go to an arts school in London, after being diagnosed with a severe condition which could have ended her career Beth Dare is a very talented musical theatre performer who has just been accepted into Arts ed Schools London for Septenber 2017. Last year she was diagnosed with a nerve sheath tumour in her spine which could have resulted in partial paralysis or permanent nerve damage which would have put an end to her performing career. She underwent a nine hour spinal operation in Stanmore Hospital in London before Christmas where the surgeon managed to lift the tumour off the nerve

HER DREAM to become a West End name could have been shattered by a tumour – but now one teenage musical theatre lover is back on track, and raising funds to help her to stardom.

Nineteen-year-old performer Beth Dare was told she had a nerve tumour on her spine last year, and underwent a nine-hour operation remove it, which could have resulted in partial paralysis.

The Waterlooville girl had to pull out of her first year at Bird College of Dance in Kent and was left with the reality she might not be able to perform again.

Luckily for the Dare family Beth’s operation was a success, and now they’re hosting a cabaret show to raise funds for Beth’s new school fees at the Arts Educational Schools London.

‘When I found out I had a tumour in September I was so scared,’ said Beth.

‘I tried not to think about the fact I might not be able to dance again, there was a chance I could be left with nerve damage after the operation and it would’ve been life-changing.

‘If that did happen I would’ve carried on singing and acting and tried to defy the odds to dance again.

I’ve been dancing since I was three, I can’t imagine doing anything else, it brings me so much joy.’

Beth and 12 of her friends from Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, which she previously attended, have worked hard to put on a cabaret show at Park Community School this evening.

Because of the time she had to take out of Bird College, Beth was told she would need to re-do her first year.

Instead, and before her December operation, the performer left, auditioned for her dream school, and got accepted.

Now the family are working to raise money towards the cost of the privately-funded course, which is £15,000 per year.

Beth’s mum Rachel, who teaches at Park Community School, said: ‘Waiting to find out if Beth’s operation was successful was horrible, she’d worked so hard to get to where she was at that time.

‘Fortunately she was back dancing within three months.

‘I’m really proud of everything she’s achieved and our family will work hard to raise the funds to be able to send Beth to her dream school in September.’

Beth added that the support of her family has been ‘amazing’.

She said ‘Even though me following my dreams isn’t the best thing financially, my family have always supported me and are willing to do anything.’

Tickets to the show at 7pm tonight are £25, and can be purchased by e-mailing rachel.dare@sky.com. To donate visit gofundme.com/beths-tuition-fund.

