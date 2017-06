Fire crews have pulled a woman out of a car following a two-vehicle collision earlier this evening.

Crews from Waterlooville and Cosham fire station attended the incident at 6.40pm in Hambledon Road, Denmead.

It saw two vehicles collide on the road with one of the drivers, a female, needing to be rescued by removing the car's roof by fire crews.

Her injuries are not believed to be serious and she was handed over to South Central Ambulance Service for inspection.