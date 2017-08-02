Free phone and tablet workshops for the visually impaired in Waterlooville

Have your say

PARTIALLY-sighted and blind people have the chance to attend technology accessibility workshops, in order to help them make the most out of their phones and tablets.

O2 Waterlooville and Havant has teamed up with Hampshire charity Open Sight to offer the free service, at Waterlooville Library next month.

Two workshops will feature throughout the course of one day, September 18, and will focus on Apple and Android devices.

Those with Apple devices should go along between 10am and 12pm, and Android, 12.30pm-2.30pm.

O2 gurus Liam Neal and Joel Hatchard will lead the workshops, running through the best accessibility options for both operating systems.

They will show attendees how to apply these step-by-step.

Anyone wanting to go along needs to book with Open Sight by calling (023) 8064 1244.

The expert advice is being offered to the visually impaired for free, regardless of their mobile phone network.

Waterlooville Library is at 25 The Precinct.