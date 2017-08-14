Fun in the Park for families in Horndean

Have your say

A PACKED programme of activities will be ready for families to enjoy at Fun in The Park tomorrow.

The free event, at Horndean’s Merchistoun Hall, is welcoming those near and far to enjoy a day of outdoor fun from 10am onwards.

Activities and outdoor play will be provided by the Rural Areas Play Project (RAPP) team from East Hampshire District Council.

In the morning the team will set up a lawn full of toys and remain in marquees leading crafty sessions.

In the afternoon, families can build dens and create natural art.

Event manager Brendan Charles said: ‘We are hoping for glorious weather, but just to be on the safe side we will have up two large marquees.

‘There is plenty of on-site parking and a great summer food menu to enjoy.’

Charges will made for refreshments only.

Call (023) 9259 7114 or visit merchistounhall.btck.co.uk to find out more about Fun in the Park.