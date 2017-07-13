Fundraising page set up to raise £6,000 for Anthony Bessey’s funeral

Family and friends of Anthony Bessey have set up a JustGiving page online to pay for his funeral.

The 28-year-old went missing from his home in Waterlooville on Sunday afternoon, and his body was discovered in woodland two days later.

His heartbroken family are now appealing for donations online to help give him a suitable send-off.

A post on the page, from Anthony’s niece Toni Micklewright, said: ‘Ant was a beautiful human with a heart of gold, this awful news has shattered our hearts.

‘He put everyone before himself, and was the life and soul of any party.

‘We are raising as much money as possible to give Anthony the biggest and most perfect send off as possible. This is the least that he deserves.’

They are hoping to raise £6,000 for the funeral.

Anthony’s disappearence sparked a major police search, with officers trawling large areas of open space close to where he lived.

Family and friends also shared the appeal widely on social media, and urged people to join them to search the surrounding area.

