Highway robberies and Victorian butterfly catchers on the lake

Characters from the rich history of Petersfield Heath Lake converged on its shores to bring the past to life.

There were battle reenactments, falconry displays and the chance to take part in a heathland bug hunt.

Enjoying an early morning row on serene Petersfield Lake Picture: Martyn Hudson

It was part of Secrets of the Heath, a major project by the South Downs National Park Authority to share the unknown history of South Downs heathland and what makes these rare and beautiful places so special.

Martyn Hudson, from Waterlooville, enjoys visiting the lake with his granddaughter Hannah Brown, five, and took these wonderful photographs over two weekends.

He said: ‘The first weekend we had a lovely early morning row.

‘The second was Secrets of the Heath. It was a spectacular display of arts, crafts, wildlife and people who have influenced Petersfield Heath from the ancient Britons, the Romans, the Saxons, the Middle ages, the Victorians and today’.

Picture: Martyn Hudson

Picture: Martyn Hudson

Picture: Martyn Hudson

Picture: Martyn Hudson

Picture: Martyn Hudson