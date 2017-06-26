Horndean care home praised for being ‘open and transparent’

A SERVICE providing accommodation for people with learning disabilities has been praised for being open and transparent.

Caroline House, in Horndean, was caring for eight people when visited by an inspector for the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It was rated Good in the five criteria looked at to see if its safe, effective, caring, well-led and responsive.

The inspector found:

n Staff knew how to safeguard people from potential abuse.

n There were enough staff deployed to meet the care and support needs of the people living in the home.

n People had developed very caring relationships with each other and the staff.

During the visit, held in March, the CQC inspector also noted: ‘Staff took time to chat to people and show interest in how they spent their time.

‘The culture of the service was person-centred, open and transparent.’

To read the full report visit cqc.org.uk.