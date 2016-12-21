Items for those in need fill up Waterlooville church

SCORES OF volunteers turned up at Wecock Church in Waterlooville, which is also a food bank, to pack up items ready to be donated to those in need.

The group, made up of individual volunteers and businesses, gave up their time yesterday and on Monday to make up parcels and boxes for residents and families across Waterlooville.

The goods were distributed at the church’s community event yesterday, in which about 105 families were fed.

Deborah Dark, a mum-of-three and lead volunteer at the event, said: ‘Our massive team have worked hard together to organise this.

‘We collected items through supermarkets, schools, businesses and individuals.

‘Those who come along to be fed and receive items are referred to us through children’s centres and charities like Two Saints.

‘We serve meals and give out toys and some basics to help people out.

‘I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated and to all the volunteers. It’s incredible.’

Felicity Mellows, who has volunteered at the food bank for five years, said: ‘I know it will make all the difference to those on the receiving end of the items. This is what Christmas is all about.’