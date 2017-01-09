Jessica sparkles in USA modelling competition

BUDDING model Jessica Emily Venn has had her first experience of life on the catwalk.

The seven-year-old from Waterlooville was given the opportunity of a lifetime to travel to Orlando, Florida, as part of the Child Model Magazine’s Next Top Model tour.

Jessica goes to drama school and loves to sing and dance. But her hidden talent for modelling came about at a photoshoot, which led to her being invited to go to America.

Mum Gemma Venn, 35, explained: ‘She desperately wanted to have some headshots taken, so we found a local photographer and they worked on some modelling shots together.

‘The photographer in question, Dani Geddes, has been doing work across the world, and suggested that we take Jessica to this event; since it was taking place in December we thought it would make for a great Christmas present, as well as a nice holiday!’

The family went to The Swan & Dolphin resort for the event, which is one of Child Model Magazine’s many worldwide modelling events.

The event itself allowed Jessica to take to the catwalk, as well as receiving a makeover from some of the world’s best make-up artists.

This was Jessica’s first time on the catwalk, as she worked with the Fab Five – a group of photographers (including Dani Geddes) who prepared her for five different catwalk themes, including ‘Christmas angels’ and ‘Vogue hair’.

Mrs Venn said: ‘The children first tried quite a few different catwalks, in a variety of outfits with different makeovers each time. A beach party followed in the evening, which allowed all the kids the chance to enjoy themselves. It was a really fun trip.’

Jessica said: ‘I had a great time in Orlando representing TeamUK, joining my model friends from all over the world. It was a great opportunity.

‘I felt like a real celebrity on the red carpet wearing my sparkly heels and had an absolute blast, toasting s’mores and dancing at the beach party in the evening.

‘I absolutely love wearing the pretty dresses and putting outfits together – I can’t wait to do it all again soon!

‘Thank you to Dani Geddes, TeamUK and to my wonderful headteacher for giving me time off school to go.’