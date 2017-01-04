Jubilee Centre reopens after dementia-friendly makeover

THE Jubilee Centre in Waterlooville has reopened after a major revamp.

The centre at Millennium Court has been refurbished to make it dementia-friendly, and easier for elderly people to use and navigate around.

It will be used by charities and community groups to hold memory clinics, creative sessions and social groups, offering the opportunity for people to socialise and helping to fend off loneliness.

The centre, owned by The Guinness Partnership, was reopened by Paul Watson, managing director of Guinness Care and Support.

He said: ‘The Jubilee Centre looks fantastic and it will be really easy for older people to use and feel comfortable in.

‘We hope charities and groups use it, and offer activities and the chance to socialise to all the older people in Havant.’

Guests were entertained by music from Angel Radio, which interviewed people about plans for use of the centre, and by the choir from Mill Hill Primary School.

Light colours were put on walls in the centre so that rooms feel spacious and any signs or pictures show up well.

A non-slip floor and silver, easy-to-reach switches were installed, so visitors can easily find them.

The furniture is brightly-coloured and signs are clear with large words and pictures. This was done as those with dementia often struggle with their vision and dark places.

Councillor Faith Ponsonby, mayor of Havant, attended the ceremony.

She said: ‘It was great to see more than 80 people at the event, as well as the many who helped to create this facility, thereby enabling those with dementia to stay safe and feel at ease.

‘Guinness has worked hard in researching what colours, signs, lighting and furnishings help those with dementia, so they are leading the way to becoming a dementia-friendly organisation.’

Wendy Wells, housing and dementia project lead at The Guinness Partnership, said: ‘I’d like to thank residents of Millennium Court for living with the work while the refurbishment went ahead, and for creating the artwork around the centre.

‘I hope they will be able to find a club that suits them in this amazing new space.’