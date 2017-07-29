Letter of the day

Our morning commenced with the question ’where shall we go shopping today?’

It turned out to be a choice between the tumbleweed capital of Britain – more commonly known as Waterlooville (pictured) – or, relatively new to us, Whiteley.

We decided to visit Whiteley. Now upon arrival in any car park, one usually commences the usual laborious search and pondering about where the parking machine is.

We were in turn informed that the first four hours were free. It was at this point that I did not know whether to faint or simply not believe what I was hearing.

It quickly became apparent that the whole of Whiteley car park was full. Shall we say some several hundred cars were parked.

Well, we had without doubt decided on the correct destination for our retail therapy that day.

What did come to mind is, if Whiteley can offer free parking, why-oh-why cannot Waterlooville?

This in turn would perhaps be an aid to recovery for the traders within the Waterlooville trading area.

In summary, I do believe that Havant council has a lot to answer for over ‘greed or foolishness’.

Martin Clark

Lashly Meadow, Hambledon