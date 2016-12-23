Man hurt in aggravated burglary in Waterlooville

A MAN was taken to hospital after aggravated burglary in Waterlooville.

Police were called to reports of an aggravated burglary in Dayslondon Road in Waterlooville at 3.23pm on Thursday, December 22.

A 19-year-old man, who lives at the home, was subsequently treated for an injury to his hand at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

No-one else was hurt in the incident.

Police are carrying out enquiries to locate two men who were seen running away along Dayslondon Road and are speaking to residents to address any concerns they may have.

Call 101 if you have any more information.