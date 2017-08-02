Mayor of Havant presents pupils at Waterlooville school with sports day medals

Have your say

IT WAS a fitting end of term celebration – pupils at a school for those with special needs took part in a sports day for all to enjoy.

And the youngsters aged two to 19, at Rachel Madocks School in Waterlooville, had an important guest present them with their medals.

The Mayor of Havant, councillor Elaine Shimbart, attended the event with her consort Gerald Shimbart.

Cllr Shimbart said: ‘It was lovely for Gerry and I to be invited along to the school.

‘I got to present each pupil taking part in the sports day with a medal, for good efforts all round.

‘Some also won trophies, and it was a really good, fun day, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.’

About 50 pupils took part in the event, and took part in a number of sport activities, with some even involving water.

The Mayor of Havant added: ‘It was great to see everyone having so much fun together.

‘There were lots of parents at the event too, who were also enjoying watching their children.

‘Some were able to take part more than others, but everyone made a big effort.

‘It was a privilege to join everyone.’