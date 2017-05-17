Military vehicle spectacular to return to the area on bank holiday

A military vehicle show is set to return to the area.

Overlord 2017, which brings the sounds and spectacle of military history alive, will be in Denmead over the bank holiday weekend.

The show is organised by the Solent Overlord Executive Military Collectors Club, a group of military enthusiasts.

It depicts the history of the military from World War One onwards, with both vehicles and re-enactors in arena action, backed up by static displays. On site at The Lawns, Forest Road, there will be a range of stalls selling militaria, books, uniform and curios.

Living history groups will be set-up in the expanded two field re-enactor section to give visitors information about the life of soldiers of many nationalities – Russian, Polish, British, German French and American from different war eras.

Vehicles are on display too.

To supplement the 1940s theme, the event will include a 40s fashion show, and a Hawker Hurricane on loan from the Solent Sky Museum, which will be on site.

There will be a beer tent at the show, along with vendors providing food and outside seating.

Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

There is a free car park within the grounds of The Lawns.

Visitors can enter the show on May 27, 28, and 29, from 9.30am until 5.30pm.

Visit overlordshow.co.uk for any further information about Overlord 2017.