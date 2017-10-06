Minor injury reported after A3 crash

DRIVERS faced delays yesterday following a four-vehicle collision on the A3.
The accident occurred northbound just past the Buriton turn-off. It involved an articulated lorry, two BMWs and a Peugeot 108.
One minor injury was reported at the scene.
