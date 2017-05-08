More than 60 dancers in Waterlooville are gearing up for a five-hour challenge

More than 60 people are taking on a five-hour dance challenge on Saturday to support victims of domestic abuse.

Members of Waterlooville-based exercise group FitnFunkey have raised more than £1,000 so far for the Refuge charity.

The group will perform their own choreographed routines for five hours.

They will also be holding a raffle on the day, and have received a message of support from former Britain’s Got Talent finalists Twist and Pulse.

The dance-a-thon takes place from 12pm to 5pm at the Waterlooville Community Centre in Maurepas Way.

