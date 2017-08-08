Nursery set for chance to win

Have your say

A NURSERY has a chance to win a £500 grant after being nominated in a campaign.

Ann’s Wombles Nursery, in Waterlooville, has been nominated in this year’s Sudocrem Play More campaign.

The competition works by the general public nominating a nursery who go above and beyond to get children outside and playing.

The 15 most deserving nurseries will then receive one of the following prizes: a £500 grant, a toy shed or a mural.