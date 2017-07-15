Olly Murs boosts teenage Denmead cancer sufferer with video message

A TEENAGER battling cancer had her spirits lifted after receiving a video message from one of her favourite pop stars.

Bethany Tiller, 15, of Denmead, was overjoyed after she was sent a personal video from singer-songwriter Olly Murs.

Bethany Tiller, from Denmead, after six months of treatment for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

In the clip shared on Twitter yesterday afternoon by Bethany’s dad, the star said: ‘Hey Bethany, it’s Olly here. I hear you’re going through a bit of a tough time at the moment, so I wanted to send you a little message to say I hope you get better soon.

‘Big kisses, lots of love and I’m sending you a big hug.’

Bethany’s dad David said his daughter’s joyous reaction came via a text message sent from Southampton General Hospital, where she has been receiving treatment for the past four weeks.

David said: ‘Bethany text me and said she thought the video was really great.

‘She actually missed out on seeing Olly at the Summertime Ball in London last month because she was poorly, so it was a nice boost for her to receive a message from him.’

Bethany, a Year 10 student at Cowplain Community School, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in November, 2016.

She is currently waiting for a bone marrow transplant after her cancer returned last month, days after she was told it was gone.

Though she underwent an operation on Thursday to help her eat, Bethany’s dad believes her situation could be looking up.

He said: ‘We’ve been told a couple of matches for the transplant have been found in Germany.

‘This process takes time of course, but we are looking at her getting her transplant in mid-August, hopefully. When it’s all sorted, that will take place at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.’