One-day event for amateur astronomers

AMATEUR astronomers are welcome at a one-day conference, put on by the Hampshire Astronomical Group.

Organisers have put together a varied programme for anyone with an interest in astronomy, who would like to find out more about a number of different topics.

Speakers from Clanfield Observatory and Portsmouth, Southampton and West Sussex universities will discuss topics like black holes, higgs boson, meteor science and more.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 15, at Clanfield Memorial Hall. It will begin at 9.45am and end at 5.30pm. Tickets are £10.

Light refreshments will be provided. Delegates are invited to visit the observatory and its 5 domes during the lunch break.

Visit hantsastro.org.uk.