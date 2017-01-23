Open day lines up new faces to help out at The Rowans Hospice

SELFLESS members of the public are hoping to volunteer their time to a worthy cause by helping those who are nearing the end of their life.

The Rowans Hospice hosted a volunteer recruitment event at its centre in Waterlooville, with opportunities to help across the board.

Applicant Lea August, left, from Port Solent talks to Rowans Living Well Centre Manager Tracy Jeffery. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (170061-1)

With around 1,000 volunteers already, helping out in shops, tea rooms and various other things, the charity hopes to continue its work.

Recruitment days are held every eight weeks and give people who are interested informal interviews and an insight into the work The Rowans does.

Carol Milner, director of people’s services, said: ‘Volunteers are absolutely critical to the service.

‘They give their time freely and are so vital to what we do.

Organiser Carol Milner, left, talks to applicant Caroline Harmsworth. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (170061-1)

‘But even if someone who has attended does not want to take their voluntary further, they have had an insight into what we do for the community.’

Lea August, 51, from Port Solent, said she wants to give back to a good cause and thought it was the perfect time being the New Year.

Lea said: ‘I’ve been thinking about doing it for a while.

‘The hospice is a local cause so there’s always someone you know who has had to use it.

Beryl Jacob from Drayton, left, talks to staff member Lorraine Wilson. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (170061-6)

‘It is a really bright and happy environment for people to end their lives.

‘It’s somewhere I would have liked the loved ones I have lost to have come.’

Caroline Harmsworth, 67, from North Boarhunt, retired in November 2015 after being a nurse since 1967.

She said: ‘I would like to give something back to society.

‘I’m open to do anything to help out.’

Beryl Jacob, 80, from Drayton, is hoping to volunteer for The Rowans again having done work previously for the charity.

She said: ‘The Rowans does such a marvellous job and it does need volunteers to help and I’m happy to do so if I can. I would like to go in one of the tea shops or do something in reception.’

Tracy Jeffery, Living Well Centre manager, said: ‘We have met some really lovely people who want to give up their own time and I think we may have recruited quite a few people.’

To find out how to become a volunteer, contact volunteers@rowanshospice.co.uk or call (023) 9223 8545.