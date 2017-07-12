Police confirm body found in Waterlooville is Anthony Bessey

Police have confirmed a body found in Waterlooville yesterday is Anthony Bessey.

Hampshire police yesterday said a body had been discovered during the search for the 28-year-old, who had been missing since Sunday afternoon.

In a statement today, police said the body had been found in woodland on the outskirts of Waterlooville.

Mr Bessey was last seen at his Beresford Close home on Sunday.

Police said his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.