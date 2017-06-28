Police warn residents about motor thefts in Waterlooville

POLICE have alerted residents to a pattern of thefts from vehicles in the Purbrook area of Waterlooville.

Over the past two nights officers have received several reports of vehicles being entered, some by force, in what is presumed to be the early hours of the morning.

Waterlooville PSCO Lee Haywood said: ‘The offences have occurred over a relatively wide area, from the new Redrow Estate on London Road, to Stakes Road, Stakes Hill Road, and other minor roads in between.

‘We anticipate there will be many of these incidents that have gone unreported to the police.

‘If you have seen or heard anyone acting suspiciously in the area over the last two evenings, please contact me directly.

‘There are patrols on the streets and we are working towards identifying a potential offender or offenders, but at this time we have no suspects.’

Anyone noticing anything suspicious can call 101, or 999 if it’s believed a criminal offence is occurring or about to.

PSCO Haywood can be contacted by visiting hampshirealert.co.uk/da/183876.