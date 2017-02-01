Pupils rewarded for achievements at Waterlooville school

STUDENTS with learning difficulties have received awards in honour of work boosting their personal skills.

Pupils from Rachel Madocks School picked up certificates highlighting the completion of their ASDAN qualifications, which cover modules which help to boost their confidence.

They were joined at an assembly marking their success by teachers, family members, and the Mayor of Havant, Councillor Faith Ponsonby.

The majority of the learners at the ceremony were awarded for their Year 10 and 11 Key Stage 4 work that spanned over two years, finishing last summer.

Jackie Sumner, headteacher at the Waterlooville school, said: ‘All our pupils do ASDAN. The programme follows the school’s curriculum and covers different modules such as knowing how, making choices, taking the lead, feeling good, and moving forward.

‘Our staff are very proud of the pupils, they transform from children into young adults who hone in on the skills they’ve learnt and become more independent.

‘The ceremony is similar to that of a graduation, and each student was very pleased to receive their accreditation.

‘Our school strapline is ‘valued for being me’, and however small achievements may be, they will always be celebrated.

‘We hope our pupils will continue to grow and flourish as we prepare them for life outside of school when they reach the age of 19.

‘I’m also really proud of my staff, without them none of this would be possible.’

Rachel Madocks is a special school for those aged two to 19 with severe and profound multiple learning difficulties, and complex medical needs.

The students who received certificates for their Key Stage 4 work were: Erin Morris-Heard, Benjamin Fagg, Lucy Hopgood, Ben Hoskin, Toby Jackson, Ashley Lawson, John Morton, Billy Predeth, Luke Smith, and Jack Symmans.

Pamela Shaw, deputy headteacher, said: ‘I oversee most of the qualifications for ASDAN, and it’s awe-inspiring to see the difference in the pupils year-to-year and the work they do.

‘The ceremony went very well and we couldn’t be prouder of them as a school.’

‘We also received lots of positive comments from ASDAN moderators in regards to the work done by the students.’