Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity chief executive ‘surprised’ at honour

THE head of a charity helping sailors and marines said it was a ‘huge surprise’ to be named in the New Year’s Honours.

Robert Robson, chief executive of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, is to be made an OBE.

As reported on Saturday, his honour is for services to naval personnel. Mr Robson, of Blendworth, served aboard several ships including Portsmouth-based HMS Glasgow as a warfare officer before he left the service in 1987.

He founded the RNRMC charity in 2007.

‘It was a huge surprise, I had to read the letter twice,’ Mr Robson said.

He added: ‘I am delighted and honoured to accept the award of an OBE.

‘So many people have enabled the success of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and I will wear it with pride as a reflection of our joint achievements.’

The honour comes just as the charity, which helps serving and retired marines and sailors, marks its 10-year anniversary.