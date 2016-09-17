Shocked driver tells of youths throwing rocks through window

TERRIFIED Grace Rushmere has told of her shock after yobs smashed her car window with a rock as she drove at nearly 40mph.

The 23-year-old had just finished her first nursing night class at South Downs College when she was driving in College Road, Waterlooville. Glass sprayed over Grace when the rubble smashed through the passenger-side front window of her Hyundai i20.

Shocked, she pulled over – only to find four other drivers had been attacked.

‘I noticed there was loads of rubble in the road. I didn’t think anything of it,’ she said.

‘Then the next thing the whole passenger side window was shattered. Glass was all over me and everywhere.

‘I was scared, I didn’t pull over straightaway.’

When she did pull over she asked a man for help, but he was already calling 999 as rubble had been thrown at his van.

Another driver, a woman from Grace’s night class, then pulled over as she had also been targeted.

A further car pulled up with damage to the bonnet and side of the car.

Grace, of Newcome Road, Fratton, added: ‘There have been a lot of people who have messaged me saying there’s been a lot of this.’

She suffered cuts and scrapes from the glass.

‘If it had come through the driver side it would have hit me in the face,’ she added.

‘I’ve got a few cuts and scrapes where the glass has cut me.’

As reported in The News, police are investigating four reports of young people causing damage to the cars.

The attack happened on Tuesday night at 9.05pm.

Youngsters were reportedly throwing the rocks from a field.

The neighbourhood policing team are considering increasing patrols in the area, although there have been no previous incidents in relation to the field or road.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44160346267.