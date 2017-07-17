So much to look forward to thanks to volunteers

THE volunteers behind community events in a town centre are gearing up for a busy August.

From car boot sales to concerts at the band stand, the Waterlooville Events Team works hard behind the scenes to encourage people into the town centre.

Jackie Buckley, the chairwoman of the group, has revealed the dates for some exciting events next month.

She said: ‘We are a group of volunteers whose aim is to encourage a sense of community in the area and make Waterlooville a place to visit.

‘We do this by organising a number of free or low cost events, mainly in the town centre, throughout the year.

‘August is our busiest month. As well as our regular monthly car boot sale on August 6, we are extending our trial of the pop-up cinema and will be running our annual summer fete which has free entry and gets bigger and better every year.’

The summer fete takes place on August 20 in Jubilee Park, from 11am to 3pm.

Free workshops with Top Banana Circus and Big Noise Community Samba will get people into the party mood and there will be a wide range of food stalls, a bar, trampolines, bouncy castles and carriage rides, as well as more than 60 stalls.

Hounds for Heroes will benefit from a dog show run by Downland Veterinary Practice.

Jackie and her team have managed to extend the pop-up cinema’s run at St George’s Church Hall.

Jackie said: ‘We have been running a trial for the last few months and with support from the local and county councils we have managed to extend the trail period.

‘This month’s film will be Lion, on Thursday, August 24.

‘In addition, we will be showing two family films over the school holidays to gauge support – BFG on August 3 and The Lego Batman Movie on August 24.

‘Both the films are showing at 2pm and the £3 entry includes a drink and a treat for the children.’

For full details of everything that’s happening, go to Waterlooville Events Team’s Facebook page.